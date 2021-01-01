Zacks: Analysts Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.45 Million

Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report sales of $169.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.30 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $165.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $663.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $668.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $623.30 million, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $637.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221 in the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 985,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,788,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 73,003 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.77. 103,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,552. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

