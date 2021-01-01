Zacks: Analysts Expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post $483.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $509.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.90 million. Herc reported sales of $540.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Herc by 679.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. 139,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,142. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $67.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

