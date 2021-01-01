Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ProPetro reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.48.

NYSE PUMP opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $745.75 million, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

