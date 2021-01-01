Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Announce $1.54 EPS

Brokerages expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 243,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

