Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to announce $5.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.42 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $10.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $11.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $52.17 million, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $53.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

AFIB stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $28.81. 75,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,516. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,386,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

