Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Announce $4.34 EPS

Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.31 and the highest is $4.38. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $4.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $13.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $13.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.40 to $18.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. BidaskClub lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $194.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.75. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.16.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

