Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post $346.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $340.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 129,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,408. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

