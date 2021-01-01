Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $11.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%.
Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.
Xcel Energy Company Profile
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
