Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.26.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.24. 1,242,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,938. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

