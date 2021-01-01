Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce sales of $367.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $381.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.50 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $375.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.42. The company had a trading volume of 316,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.37 and its 200-day moving average is $225.57. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

