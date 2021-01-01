Zacks: Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.46 Million

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report sales of $726.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.00 million and the highest is $735.50 million. GMS reported sales of $761.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of GMS by 136.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GMS by 132.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GMS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

