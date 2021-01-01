Zacks: Brokerages Expect Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Uranium Energy’s earnings. Uranium Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uranium Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uranium Energy.

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:UEC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,959. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

