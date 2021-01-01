Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) to Sell

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLI. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of BLI opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.87. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million.

In related news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $27,819,000.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

