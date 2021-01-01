Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Hold

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

KTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

KTB opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $47.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

