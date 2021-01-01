Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

CPF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

CPF stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.30. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 405.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

