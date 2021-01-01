Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BUSE. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Busey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

BUSE opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Busey has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

