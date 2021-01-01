Zacks Investment Research Lowers General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

GFN stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. General Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $256.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $51,407.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,770 shares of company stock worth $578,765. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in General Finance by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in General Finance by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Finance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

