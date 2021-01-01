Zacks Investment Research Lowers Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) to Hold

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HVT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,572 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

