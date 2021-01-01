Zacks Investment Research Lowers HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Hold

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HomeStreet stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $735.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. Research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,758.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791 in the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $1,732,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 109.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 249.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

