Zacks Investment Research Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Hold

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JRVR. B. Riley lifted their target price on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

JRVR stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 166.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 681.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

