Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TAC. BidaskClub raised shares of TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 797,999 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,770,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 6.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,299,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 77,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

