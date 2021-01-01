Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €77.04 ($90.64).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) on Friday, reaching €91.06 ($107.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,840 shares. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €75.04.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

