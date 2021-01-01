Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Zynex worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

