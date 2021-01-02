$0.40 EPS Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.03. 650,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $773.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter worth $34,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

