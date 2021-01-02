$1.15 EPS Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.17. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

