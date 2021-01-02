1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

FLWS stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $514,972.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,570,871.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,724 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $787,084.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,051,571.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,549 shares of company stock worth $4,107,169. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.