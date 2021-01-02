$1.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce sales of $1.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $2.71 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $2.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $7.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $8.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $26.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARDX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

ARDX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 323,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $583.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.03. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

