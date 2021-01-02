$159.86 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce $159.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $158.50 million. Perficient reported sales of $145.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $609.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.10 million to $611.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $664.38 million, with estimates ranging from $650.55 million to $674.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 110,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Perficient has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,484,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.84 per share, with a total value of $40,186.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Perficient by 209.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

