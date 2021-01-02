$16.17 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $16.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.04 million and the highest is $16.30 million. Veritone reported sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $57.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 million to $57.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $68.30 million, with estimates ranging from $67.04 million to $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veritone by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veritone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

VERI stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.13. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

