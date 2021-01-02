18,200 Shares in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 598,364.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.86.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.

In other news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

