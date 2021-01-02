1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One 1inch token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $74.64 million and $57.40 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1inch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00028637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00166908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00508953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00275956 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018606 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003276 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.