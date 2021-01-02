1irstcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $28.86 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002600 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $28.86 million and $55,275.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00124903 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00396833 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

