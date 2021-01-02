1World One Day Volume Tops $9,214.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One 1World token can now be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $9,214.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00119723 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00167611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00510673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00276022 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018759 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003279 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

1World Token Trading

1World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

