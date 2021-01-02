$2.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report $2.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.39 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $9.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $11.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

