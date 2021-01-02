$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.61. 2,257,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,362,000 after buying an additional 106,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,580,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 19.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,481,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,642,000 after acquiring an additional 560,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

