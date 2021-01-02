$20.08 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to post $20.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.18 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $16.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $75.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 million to $76.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $87.52 million, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $100.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $991,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. 60,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

