$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $13.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $272.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.28. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $280.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257,436 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

