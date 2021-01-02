$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FOX by 140.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,348 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in FOX by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 118,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.12 on Friday. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

