33,600 Shares in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 123.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 19.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

UBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

Shares of UBX opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $277.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.15. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

