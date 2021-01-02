$370.87 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post $370.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.20 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $156.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

NYSE TDOC traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $199.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,473. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average is $206.40. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,481. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.