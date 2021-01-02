$4.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post sales of $4.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $15.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.91.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $356.94 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $355.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.06.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

