$4.71 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce sales of $4.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 million and the highest is $6.00 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $4.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $17.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.36 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.58 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $61.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

GP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,050. The stock has a market cap of $556.03 million and a PE ratio of -223.91. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.