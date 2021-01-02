$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 975%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.61. 837,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,617. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.56. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $29.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $47,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,507 shares of company stock worth $470,843 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

