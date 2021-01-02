$489.65 Million in Sales Expected for Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) will post $489.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.00 million and the highest is $529.30 million. Fitbit reported sales of $502.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $363.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.10 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Eric N. Friedman sold 272,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $1,857,985.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,811.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Fitbit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fitbit by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fitbit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fitbit by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FIT stock remained flat at $$6.80 on Wednesday. 2,407,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,979. Fitbit has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

