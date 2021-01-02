$5.35 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to report sales of $5.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.89 billion. McDonald’s also reported sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $19.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.79 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.19 billion to $22.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.44.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $214.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.10. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,820,000 after purchasing an additional 498,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.