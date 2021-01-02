$52.61 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post sales of $52.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $53.93 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $133.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $238.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $240.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $341.13 million, with estimates ranging from $310.23 million to $380.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 716,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,460. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after buying an additional 436,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350,686 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 176.7% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,576,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 247,820 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

