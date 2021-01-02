$527.29 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post sales of $527.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $554.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.88 million. SkyWest reported sales of $743.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

SKYW stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. 171,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,245. SkyWest has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 17.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at $297,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

