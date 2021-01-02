$746.48 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $746.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $741.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $751.00 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $729.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 153,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,075. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

