$8.08 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report sales of $8.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $31.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.49 billion to $31.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

