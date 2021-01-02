$80.00 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce sales of $80.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. AnaptysBio posted sales of $3.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,566.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $95.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $69.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $588.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.20. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $31.28.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

